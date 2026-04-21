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21.04.2026 18:00:00

Apple vs. Microsoft: What's the Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy in 2026?

Two of the most iconic stocks in the "Magnificent Seven" are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). They have been rivals for decades, and both have large and profitable operations. Apple is the larger of the two today, with a market cap of $4 trillion versus $3.1 trillion for Microsoft.Microsoft is a giant in the business world, known for its popular Windows operating system and Office products. Apple, meanwhile, has a devoted following of users and is often seen as a luxury brand. Over the past decade, Apple has been the far better buy with returns totaling 920%, compared with approximately 650% for Microsoft. Going with either one, however, would have been a far better move than tracking the S&P 500, which has risen by roughly 240% over that time frame. But which of these tech stocks is the better buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 20 090,00 2,71% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 233,00 -0,41% Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 21 230,00 2,26% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 358,25 0,66% Microsoft Corp.

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