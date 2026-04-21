Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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21.04.2026 18:00:00
Apple vs. Microsoft: What's the Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy in 2026?
Two of the most iconic stocks in the "Magnificent Seven" are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). They have been rivals for decades, and both have large and profitable operations. Apple is the larger of the two today, with a market cap of $4 trillion versus $3.1 trillion for Microsoft.Microsoft is a giant in the business world, known for its popular Windows operating system and Office products. Apple, meanwhile, has a devoted following of users and is often seen as a luxury brand. Over the past decade, Apple has been the far better buy with returns totaling 920%, compared with approximately 650% for Microsoft. Going with either one, however, would have been a far better move than tracking the S&P 500, which has risen by roughly 240% over that time frame. But which of these tech stocks is the better buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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22.04.26
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22.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
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22.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Machtwechsel bei Apple: Nach Tim Cook kommt John Ternus an die Spitze - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Anthropic-Allianz stützt Amazon - Cook-Abschied belastet Apple (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 090,00
|2,71%
|Apple Inc.
|233,00
|-0,41%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|21 230,00
|2,26%
|Microsoft Corp.
|358,25
|0,66%
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