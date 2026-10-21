SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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21.10.2026 18:33:02

Apple vs. SK hynix: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Is the safety of a global ecosystem more valuable than the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware? Choosing between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) requires balancing stability against volatility.

Apple focuses on integrated consumer hardware and high-margin services to maintain a loyal global user base. SK Hynix operates in the cyclical memory market, supplying critical components for data centers and AI processing. Both companies represent different ways to play the ongoing evolution of the global technology sector in 2026.

Apple designs and sells consumer electronics, including the iPhone and Mac computers, while generating significant revenue from its high-margin Services segment. In the broader landscape of tech stocks, the company maintains a dominant position through a mix of direct retail sales and indirect distribution via cellular carriers. This strategy leverages a massive global user base and includes critical licensing agreements for search services on its platforms.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 28 080,00 1,59% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 307,25 0,34% Apple Inc.
SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs) 820,00 -4,87% SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

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