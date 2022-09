Apple vs Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term Investment?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks suffered a rough 2022 after seeing strong gains last year. But some tech companies are good investments whether the stock market is in bear or bull territory. Among these are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). They were once rivals during the rise of personal computers, but now are following different avenues to success.The price appreciation of these stocks, even with this-year's downturn, illustrates why Apple and Microsoft are excellent investments. While both hit 52-week lows this year during 2022's tech sell-off, their stocks remain well above prices before the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020.Continue reading