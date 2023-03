Apple Wants to Part Ways With Broadcom, but It Might Be Very Hard to Do So

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early in 2023, it was announced that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on designing its own WiFi and Bluetooth chips for its devices. The chips Apple wants to replace are supposedly those from silicon design powerhouse Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Reports further suggest that Apple might be able to begin cutting Broadcom out of the mix by 2025. It's certainly a cause for concern for Broadcom shareholders, as Jose Najarro and I discussed shortly after the news report. But further review shows that Apple's design efforts in wireless communications chips could present a major challenge, because Broadcom has quite the competitive edge in that department.It's easy to argue that Apple is the most successful products company around. Its custom mobile-processor designs (which it licenses from ARM Holdings and adapts to its needs) are a big reason for that success. The iPhone, MacBook, and other products boast best-in-class performance and are differentiated from competing devices.Continue reading