|
19.01.2022 16:07:26
Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stepped on the gas in India in 2021 as growing demand for 5G smartphones there helped the tech giant attract more users into its fold.According to CEO Tim Cook, Apple's business doubled in India in fiscal 2021 (ended Sept. 25, 2021) which was well ahead of what analysts were expecting. While Cook didn't spell out Apple's exact revenue from India, calculations indicate that the company generated close to $4 billion in revenue there. That may not be a big deal considering Apple's fiscal 2021 revenue of $365.8 billion, but investors shouldn't miss the fact that the company still has a lot of room for growth in India given the booming demand for 5G smartphones in the country.Let's look at the reasons why 2022 could be another blockbuster year for Apple in India.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.22
|Apple schafft zeitweise 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marktkapitalisierung - so profitiert Warren Buffett (finanzen.at)
|
01.01.22
|Neue Produkte 2022: Das hält Apple für Kunden parat (finanzen.at)
|
21.12.21
|Neues Design: Bringt Apple bald neue AirPods Pro raus? (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.21
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.21
|Neue Spekulationen: Kommt die Markteinführung des Apple Car schon früher als gedacht? (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.21
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.21
|Apple startet eigene Impfkampagne - und nimmt ungeimpfte Angestellte in die Pflicht (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.21
|Erneute Kündigung: Apple feuert #AppleToo-Aktivistin nach Kritik an Arbeitsbedingungen (finanzen.at)