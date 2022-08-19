|
19.08.2022 12:12:28
Apple Warns Of Security Flaws In IPhones, IPads, Macs
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. has released an emergency security update noting that some of its iPhones, iPads and Macs had certain vulnerabilities. The tech major said the flaws potentially allow full admin access to devices.
The models affected by the issue include iPhone 6S and later models, several models of the newer iPads, and Mac computers running macOS Monterey and above. The flaws also affect the iPod Touch 7th generation models.
The software update was made to safeguard its products. Security experts warned users to be aware of the issues.
The company noted that in the first issue, an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
The second issue was in WebKit, a layout engine designed to allow web browsers to render web pages. The company said processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.
Apple received reports that both issues may have been actively exploited.
The update comes ahead of its planned launch event in September to unveil its latest iPhone 14 line as well as latest version of three Apple Watch models including Series 8.
Last year, the company had issued an emergency software patch in its Messages app to block a no-click spyware that could infect iPhones and iPads.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|171,00
|-0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.