Apple Watch 2.0? New Patents Hint At Expansion Beyond Health Tracking, New Functional Gestures After Masimo Fiasco (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about patent filings hinting at new functional gestures for upcoming versions of the Apple Watch Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly been exploring the integration of a diverse range of sensors into its Apple Watch, with a focus on non-health-related functionalities.What Happened: Apple has been considering incorporating sensors such as anemometers, bolometers, heat flux sensors, solar radiation sensors, thermometers, and water sensors into future iterations of the Apple Watch, reported AppleInsider, citing two newly revealed patent applications published on Thursday. These sensors, which are not primarily health-focused, could potentially offer a variety of new features and applications for the Apple Watch. For example, the anemometer could be used to calculate a user’s power output during exercise in windy conditions, as well as for weather sensing and forecasting.See Also: Apple’s Tech Ally Foxconn Is Making A Play For ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel