Apple Winds Down Spending in 1 Key Area Where Meta Has Been Surprisingly Transparent

The release of the hotly anticipated Vision Pro from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- the headset that does virtual reality (VR) things, but which Apple calls a "spatial computing" device -- is not providing the lift some investors had hoped for. Instead, Apple has found itself embroiled in some of the same regulatory issues as its megatech peers. After hitting it with a $2 billion fine, the European Commission is further investigating the iPhone company for other anticompetitive practices. These regulatory issues, paired with slowing revenue growth, have caused the stock to underperform market indexes over the last 12 months.