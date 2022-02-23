Apple Withdraws Compulsory Mask Requirements At Select US Stores

(RTTNews) - IPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) said on Wednesday that customers will no longer require to wear masks in many Apple stores across US states like Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia, and other states, as per reports. The rule, however, does not apply to Apple store employees who need to continue wear masks, irrespective of their vaccination status.

According to reports, the company has also updated its website indicating the stores, which require masks. When searching for a store using the company's retail store locator, the site will let you know if masks are "required," "recommended," or "optional" for vaccinated customers at specific locations.

Masks are still mandatory in states with more strict restrictions like Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. In some stores in places like New York and Connecticut, face masks are required only for fully-vaccinated customers.

Other than lifting mask requirements, reports say that the company has also started its in-store classes, known as Today at Apple. Classes are available at select places and include courses on making music with Garageband, editing and shooting photos on an iPhone, and making videos with iMovie. While some classes began this week, the others start in March.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has kept on changing its mask policy according to local guidance. Adjustments always begin early at Apple stores like in November, the company began slowly reducing dependency on masks and then brought them back in Decembers when the Covid numbers started increasing once again.