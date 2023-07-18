APPLEGATE LAUNCHES FROZEN FRITTATA BITES AT SPROUTS

APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Frittata Bites are 100% natural*, high in protein and are the first and only Certified Humane® frozen frittata bites on the market

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate Farms LLC, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced its expansion within the breakfast category with the launch of APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Frittata Bites, the industry's first and only Certified Humane® frozen egg bites. These 100% natural, high protein breakfast bites feature real, recognizable ingredients, including two of Applegate's best-selling items: chicken breakfast sausage and bacon. The launch represents a shift for the brand as it moves into a new category for the first time: handheld, frozen breakfast predominantly featuring eggs as an ingredient.

Nearly 40% of US shoppers believe that the breakfast category is too processed1, so Applegate -- a company that has focused on 100% natural products with real ingredients for over three decades -- saw room to expand its expertise into a new category: handheld, frozen breakfast.

Available in two varieties -- APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Egg, Uncured Bacon Frittata Bites and APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Egg, Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onion, and Spinach Frittata Bites --APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Frittata Bites are made with Applegate humanely raised meat, Certified Humane® eggs, and 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients. Each serving of two frittata bites provides 13-19g of protein and contains 0-1g of sugar and are ready-to-heat-and-eat within three minutes.

"What goes better with bacon and breakfast sausage than eggs? As we looked at the egg bite category, we noticed a 100% natural egg bite didn't exist that met our high standards, so we set out to create it ourselves," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "As a longtime leader within the natural and organic meat category, we've led food movements including organic and meat raised without antibiotics. We're looking to do it again by offering the first and only frozen handheld egg bites where the eggs and meat are Certified Humane®, providing our fans with a convenient, tasty breakfast option that also fulfills their desire for natural ingredients, clean protein and Applegate humanely raised meat."

"APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Frittata Bites are a solution for people who are committed to living a better lifestyle and who want breakfast options made with quality ingredients," said Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian and Applegate spokesperson. "Having a convenient breakfast option made with natural ingredients is a solution that breakfast skippers or those who grab unhealthy breakfast options are seeking, and these new Frittata Bites fit the bill. By starting your day with eggs you give your body a boost of high-quality protein2. These Frittata Bites check all of these boxes, and more, so you can feel good about reaching for the "easy" breakfast option during your busy mornings."

APPLEGATE NATURALS™ Frittata Bites are available now with an MSRP of $9.99 for an 8.4oz box of four bites in the frozen aisle at Sprouts locations as part of an exclusive national launch with the retailer. For more information, visit www.applegate.com/feelgoodpros or connect on social media at https://www.instagram.com/applegate/, www.facebook.com/applegate and www.twitter.com/Applegate .

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate,www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

