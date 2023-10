Apple's $20 Billion Cash Cow Is Under Threat From the Department of Justice

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could face a big setback if the Department of Justice succeeds in its lawsuit against Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).The DOJ's trial against Google began last month. The Justice Department alleges Google engages in anticompetitive practices. In particular, the lawyers cite Google's agreements with browser and smartphone partners to make its internet search service part of the default software on their various products.By some estimates, Google pays Apple $20 billion per year to be the default search engine on the Safari browser across Apple devices. If the DOJ deems those payments illegal, it could be a serious blow to Apple's bottom line.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel