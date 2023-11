Apple's Annual Buybacks Hit a 3-Year Low. Should Investors Be Concerned?

On Nov. 2, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 results. Despite beating top- and bottom-line expectations, the company saw its stock fall as much as 2.4% on Friday, although it finished the day down just 0.5%.A lot of attention is focused on Apple's slowing revenue and low iPhone sales growth. But another concerning point is that its stock repurchases hit a three-year low in fiscal 2023.Let's discuss the importance of Apple's buybacks, why they are an integral part of the long-term investment thesis, and if the company's slowing growth -- paired with lower buybacks -- is enough to justify selling the blue chip stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel