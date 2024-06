Apple's Big AI Reveal Underwhelms. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

There's an old saying in investing, "Buy the rumor, sell the news." The idea is that the initial excitement about a potential development for a company could drive the stock higher, with a letdown when the development actually happens. We saw this adage borne out with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) this week.Apple stock climbed higher over the previous weeks as investors eagerly anticipated what new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities the company would announce at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This event kicked off on Monday. Instead of enjoying a nice bump from the WWDC announcements, though, Apple's shares fell nearly 2%.It seems fair to say that Apple's big AI reveal underwhelmed -- at least for some. Should you buy the stock anyway?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel