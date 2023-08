Apple's Blueprint: Indian Government Suggests Tesla Adopt Similar Strategy For Chinese Suppliers

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.Indian government officials suggested Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) – currently discussing setting up a plant in India – partner with local firms to work with any Chinese suppliers the electric carmaker is currently involved with.What Happened? Officials from Tesla told the Indian government that they’d like some of their Chinese suppliers to establish operations in India to bolster the supply chain.According to sources speaking ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel