19.10.2023 18:00:13
Apple's Digital Car Key Patent Hints at Additions to the Walled Garden
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Apple wants to make sure you never lose your keys again. The company filed two patent applications related to digital keys for vehicles: one relating to automatic vehicle key pairing and another related to group sharing of a "secure digital car key." The patents could give hints at what's down the road for the company's rumored Apple Car.
