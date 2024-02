Apple's First Foldable Screen Likely To Debut On iPad Or MacBook, Not iPhone: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly been working on a foldable iPad or MacBook, with the device expected to feature a folding screen by 2025 or later.What Happened: A supply chain report by Digitimes has refuted the notion of Apple abandoning foldable devices. Instead, the company is said to be focusing on a foldable iPad or MacBook, with a folding screen expected to be ready by 2025 or later, reported AppleInsider. While the report does not confirm the abandonment of the iPhone fold prototypes, it does state that work on foldable devices has not been discontinued. The report also suggests that the folding device will not be an iPhone, but rather an iPad or a MacBook Pro.See Also: Apple Accuses Spotify Of Seeking ‘Limitless Access’ To Tools For Free As $500M Fine LoomsThis development aligns with a previous report, ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel