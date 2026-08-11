Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.08.2026 00:24:46

Apple's Glass-Centric IPhone 20 Redesign Remains On Track For 2027

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc's (AAPL) planned glass-centric iPhone redesign for 2027 remains on track, despite an earlier report from Jefferies analyst Edison Lee claiming that the company had cancelled its all-glass iPhone project, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The redesign is expected to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and will introduce a significantly different look for Apple's Pro models. According to Gurman, the devices will use glass on both the front and rear, with the material extending around the sides and meeting a thin metal band in the middle.

The upcoming models, reportedly known internally as V73 and V74, are expected to feature a design that makes much heavier use of glass than current iPhones. Apple is said to be targeting the new design for its 2027 iPhone Pro lineup, although the company has not publicly confirmed the plans.

Gurman noted that Apple had previously explored an even more ambitious version that would have used substantially more glass across the device. However, that design was scrapped early in development. This could be the version referenced in Lee's report, suggesting the two reports may be describing different stages of Apple's design process.

Recent reports have generally pointed to the glass-heavy redesign being developed for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models rather than as a separate new model.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

mehr Analysen
10.08.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.08.26 Apple Halten DZ BANK
31.07.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.07.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 264,20 -0,94% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten -- ATX geht etwas stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit einem kleinen Plus. Unterdessen verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Verluste prägten das Bild an den Börsen in Asien.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen