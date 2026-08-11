Apple's Glass-Centric IPhone 20 Redesign Remains On Track For 2027

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc's (AAPL) planned glass-centric iPhone redesign for 2027 remains on track, despite an earlier report from Jefferies analyst Edison Lee claiming that the company had cancelled its all-glass iPhone project, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The redesign is expected to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and will introduce a significantly different look for Apple's Pro models. According to Gurman, the devices will use glass on both the front and rear, with the material extending around the sides and meeting a thin metal band in the middle.

The upcoming models, reportedly known internally as V73 and V74, are expected to feature a design that makes much heavier use of glass than current iPhones. Apple is said to be targeting the new design for its 2027 iPhone Pro lineup, although the company has not publicly confirmed the plans.

Gurman noted that Apple had previously explored an even more ambitious version that would have used substantially more glass across the device. However, that design was scrapped early in development. This could be the version referenced in Lee's report, suggesting the two reports may be describing different stages of Apple's design process.

Recent reports have generally pointed to the glass-heavy redesign being developed for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models rather than as a separate new model.