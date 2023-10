Apple's Headset Could Incorporate "Real-Time Social Intelligence"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Apple has promised lots of new features in its upcoming Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. According to a recent patent, the headset may make it easier to have conversations with real-life people. The company is seeking to patent a digital assistant for "providing real-time social intelligence." Apple's system can determine whether a user is engaged in conversation by monitoring user activity and accommodating for "real-time social engagements of the user with other human(s)," according to the filing. Basically, it makes a user focus on the person in front of them instead of playing AR Fruit Ninja. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel