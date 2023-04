Apple's iPhone 15 To Reportedly Stick With Old Display Tech — iPhone 16 Could Switch To Something New

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to use the same materials as its predecessor but iPhone 16 may bring a new display technology for users. What Happened: Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd’s (OTC:SSNLF) unit Samsung Display Co. will be using a material set called M14 specifically for Apple — and it is anticipated to be used on iPhone 16, reported AppleInsider (via The Elec). The upcoming smartphone lineup iPhone 15, will apparently use M12 material for its OLED display – previously ...Full story available on Benzinga.com