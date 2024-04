Apple's Lack of iPhone Innovation Is Becoming a Big Problem

It wasn't long ago that smartphone users had plenty of reasons to upgrade after two years. Smartphones were getting significantly better each year. Snappier processors, more vibrant screens, and greatly improved cameras whetted consumers' appetites for new phones.Today, innovation in the smartphone industry is tougher to find. Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 15 family looks and performs an awful lot like its predecessor. For those with much older iPhones, an upgrade may make sense. But most people who upgraded within the past few years aren't missing much by skipping this generation.While one month doesn't make a trend, February was a rough month for Apple's most important business. According to UBS, iPhone sales in the U.S. dropped 9% year over year, sales in China were down 16%, and sales in India were down 13%. There was solid growth in Europe, but overall sales were down 4% worldwide. UBS expects Apple to sell 51 million iPhones in the first calendar quarter, down from 56 million last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel