Apple's Magnificent Growth in This Market Could Be a Game Changer in the Long Run

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is feeling the heat of the slump in the smartphone market. Shipments of iPhones were down 4% in 2022 to 226.4 million units, which explains why the tech giant's revenue and earnings fell at the end of 2022, even though this period coincided with the seasonally strong holiday sales season.The bad news for Apple is that smartphone sales reportedly fell 12% year over year in the first quarter of calendar 2023. As the iPhone is Apple's largest source of revenue and accounts for 56% of its top line, it is not surprising that its top and bottom lines are expected to contract in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.Apple's revenue is expected to dip 4.5% year over year to $93 billion for the three months that ended on March 31, 2023. Wall Street anticipates Apple's earnings will drop to $1.43 per share from $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. However, there's one market where Apple is recording terrific growth despite the smartphone slowdown, and that segment could eventually unlock a multibillion-dollar opportunity for the tech giant.