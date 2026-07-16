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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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16.07.2026 21:39:00
Apple's New iPhone Is Going to Cost Significantly More Than Last Year. That's Great News for These 2 Potential Millionaire-Maker Stocks.
Next-generation iPhones are just around the corner, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to spend significantly more money to manufacture them this year.Market research firm Counterpoint Research notes that the bill of materials (BOM) for the anticipated iPhone 18 Pro Max could increase by almost $300 compared with its predecessor. While the BOM of last year's model was around $500, the next-generation device could see that number rising to $800. The research firm adds that memory chips and the processor will be the biggest drivers of this cost increase.Apple is likely to take a margin hit even if it decides to increase the prices of this year's models by $200, according to Counterpoint. It is easy to see why this Magnificent Seven company could absorb some of the costs rather than pass them on to customers. Apple's current iPhones have been highly popular, helping the company increase its market share by four percentage points year over year in Q2 2026 to 20%, according to Omdia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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