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31.07.2026 11:15:00
Apple's New Leasing Program Could Spur More Upgrades. Here's What Investors Should Be Watching
There's been speculation for a while that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) would eventually launch a major leasing program for its devices. Still, until recently, the company mostly offered leasing plans for its iPhones.But after Apple rolled out its new Upgrade program just a few days ago, the company is now all-in on letting customers lease their devices -- from the Apple Watch to its Mac computers -- through Klarna.It's a big move for Apple, and it could make its premium products more affordable for some customers while encouraging others to upgrade to more expensive models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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