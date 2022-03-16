|
16.03.2022 21:37:05
Apple's Silicon Valley Office Vandalized; White Powder Found
(RTTNews) - According to reports, IPhone manufacturer Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters were partially evacuated on Tuesday after an envelope containing an unknown white powder was found inside the office premises.
The suspicious substance was found by first responders, who then asked the employees to vacate the premises, Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman told the media. It was not clear what the white substance was, but white powders in envelopes indicate towards anthrax attacks.
In an email sent to employees at its Cupertino, California campus late Tuesday, Apple said that "authorities concluded that there was no presence of hazardous materials" and that operation were back to normal."
Apple was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.
As per federal law, people who commit hoax terror attacks can get prison time even if the white substance turns out to be baby powder or any other substance. There was a fire alarm and hazmat response just after 12 p.m. at Apple's office, according to a fire department and an incident report secured from the site.
It's unlikely many Apple employees were around when the envelope was discovered, since CEO Tim Cook has pushed back the company's return-to-office deadline many times. Apple employees are all set to come back to office in April onwards.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|11.03.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|143,04
|-1,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.