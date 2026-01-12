Gemini Aktie
ISIN: CA36865S1065
|
12.01.2026 19:18:28
Apple's Siri Will Get a Google Gemini Makeover. Here's What It Means for the Stock in 2026
In a widely anticipated move, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) confirmed today that the company is partnering with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Gemini to give its virtual assistant, Siri, a long-awaited makeover."After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we're excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users," Apple wrote in a statement on Monday. Shareholders and iPhone users alike cheered the move, which could reinvigorate Apple's lagging stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
