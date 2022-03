Apple's Small Fintech Acquisition Could Proceed A Credit Card Takeover

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Apple officially removed "Computer" from its name in 2007 as a nod to the company's shift to consumer electronics like the iPhone. Since then, Apple has conquered more than just smartphones. Lucrative digital services -- like the App Store, Apple Pay, and Apple Music -- earned a combined $19.5 billion in the last three months of 2021.Mere mortals might simply rest on those laurels, but not the most valuable company in the world. On Wednesday, Apple said it's acquiring UK fintech Credit Kudos in what could be its first step toward an attempted takeover of the international consumer credit market.Continue reading