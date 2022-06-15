Applications open for the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network, a business accelerator program for Black and Latino entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces that applications are open for the 2023 class of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN), and qualified Black and Latino CEOs and founders nationwide are encouraged to apply.

Entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities lead or own 18% of all businesses nationwide and by one estimate, generate $396b in economic activity. But despite this far-reaching economic impact, systemic discrimination still prohibits some Black and Latino entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential.

In response, the EAN was created to support Black- and Latino-owned companies by helping close disparity gaps in accessing capital, connections and resources.

More details are available below and also at ey.com/ean.

What: The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) is a business accelerator for high-growth Black and Latino entrepreneurs. EAN participants receive yearlong access to mentors, an executive curriculum, growth resources and capital connections.





The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) is a business accelerator for high-growth Black and Latino entrepreneurs. EAN participants receive yearlong access to mentors, an executive curriculum, growth resources and capital connections. Why: In 2019, EY leadership observed a lack of access to connections and funding that hinders many Black- and Latino-owned businesses from scaling, and the pandemic further amplified these barriers. As an expansion of our current entrepreneurial ecosystem (35 years Entrepreneur Of The Year®; 15 years Entrepreneurial Winning Women™), EY US developed the EAN to help bridge the gaps for these companies to thrive.





In 2019, EY leadership observed a lack of access to connections and funding that hinders many Black- and Latino-owned businesses from scaling, and the pandemic further amplified these barriers. As an expansion of our current entrepreneurial ecosystem (35 years Entrepreneur Of The Year®; 15 years Entrepreneurial Winning Women™), EY US developed the EAN to help bridge the gaps for these companies to thrive. When: Applications are being accepted now through September 15, 2022 . The EAN will notify companies of their acceptance on a rolling basis, beginning early December 2022 .





Applications are being accepted now through The EAN will notify companies of their acceptance on a rolling basis, beginning early . Who: Black and Latino business owners who meet the criteria may apply online at ey.com/ean. Applicants must be Black or Latino business owners who are founding CEOs and majority owners of any privately held, for-profit company based in the US. The company must be more than two years old and 51% minority (Black/Latino) owned.





Black and Latino business owners who meet the criteria may apply online at ey.com/ean. Applicants must be Black or Latino business owners who are founding CEOs and majority owners of any privately held, for-profit company based in the US. The company must be more than two years old and 51% minority (Black/Latino) owned. How: The EAN is designed to be a manageable 12-month program for busy executives. The platform includes assessments, one-on-one coaching, a curriculum customized based on needs, access to online tools and networking events, and promotional exposure. There is no cost to participate.





The EAN is designed to be a manageable 12-month program for busy executives. The platform includes assessments, one-on-one coaching, a curriculum customized based on needs, access to online tools and networking events, and promotional exposure. There is no cost to participate. Quotes:

From EY US: "Black and Latino businesses are often underestimated and under supported. Although they contribute billions to our economy in revenue and jobs, they still experience systemic barriers. The EY EAN is seeking ambitious leaders who are hungry for professional and company growth and ready to soar to new heights." – Nit Reeder, EY Americas Markets Communications and Enablement Leader; EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Director





"Black and Latino businesses are often underestimated and under supported. Although they contribute billions to our economy in revenue and jobs, they still experience systemic barriers. The EY EAN is seeking ambitious leaders who are hungry for professional and company growth and ready to soar to new heights." – Nit Reeder, EY Americas Markets Communications and Enablement Leader; EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Director

From EY Entrepreneurs Access Network participant: "The Entrepreneurs Access Network has been invaluable. My EY mentor facilitated connections with venture capital firms and has even helped me launch a brand-new electric vehicle business. Although I've been a CEO for nearly 20 years, this program gave me the opportunity to work on my business, not just in it — with real results." – Maurice Brewster , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Mosaic Global Transportation

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applications-open-for-the-ey-entrepreneurs-access-network-a-business-accelerator-program-for-black-and-latino-entrepreneurs-301568279.html

SOURCE EY