Applied Biology to License Intellectual Property Rights to a Novel Cannabinoid Based Therapy Under Development for COVID-19

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biology, Inc. ("Applied Biology") announced today it has licensed to Applied Botanics, LLC. (Louisville, KY) intellectual property rights to a novel cannabinoid based therapy under development for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Applied Biology, Inc. is a biotechnology innovator focused on the development of treatments and diagnostics for androgen mediated diseases. Recently, Applied Biology's scientific team in collaboration with researchers around the world made a breakthrough discovery that the difference in mortality rate among men and women COVID-19 patients may be due to androgen levels. This discovery was recently published in two peer-reviewed medical journals (https://doi.org/10.1111/dth.13365). On the heels of this discovery, Applied Biology has commenced the development program for anti-androgen therapy as a prophylactic for COVID-19 infection. According to Applied Biology's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andy Goren: "provided our discovery proves correct in larger studies, anti-androgens may prove as an effective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Interestingly, research suggests that cannabinoid may act as an anti-androgen; thus, exploring the development of a cannabinoid based drug therapy for COVID-19 is of great interest."

Kawel LauBach, Applied Botanics Chief Executive Officer states: "we are passionate about the evolving field of cannabinoids (CBD) research and are excited to be working with Dr. Goren and this distinguished team of scientists on such a monumental and potentially impactful project."

The company plans to release additional information as it advances its drug development program.

ABOUT APPLIED BOTANICS

Founded in 2019, Applied Botanics, LLC (www.appliedbotanics.com), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a CBD science based company. Our mission is to develop and market scientifically proven products.

ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY

Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.

