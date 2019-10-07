Applied BioMath, LLC, to Hold Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Day in South San Francisco, CA

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced they will host Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Day November 12, 2019 from 2-7p.m. at the AC Hotel by Marriott San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point Waterfront in South San Francisco, CA.

In its fourth year, QSP Day is a free event with the goal of fostering an active community of those interested in QSP, systems, and mechanistic modeling. Originally occurring in Cambridge, MA for the first three years, this is the inaugural QSP Day in South San Francisco, CA. The event features presentations from key industry and academic researchers, a poster session, and networking time with peers. This year's speakers include:

Rupert Davies , PhD, Director, Pharmacokinetics Zymeworks

, PhD, Director, Pharmacokinetics Zymeworks Qianhui ( Jess) Wu , PhD Candidate, Biomedical Engineering, University of Southern California

, PhD Candidate, Biomedical Engineering, James Lu , PhD, Senior Scientist, Modeling and Simulation, Clinical Pharmacology, Genentech

, PhD, Senior Scientist, Modeling and Simulation, Clinical Pharmacology, Genentech John Desjarlais , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Xencor

"We have seen tremendous success with our QSP events on the east coast and look forward to cultivating a QSP community on the west coast, especially around San Francisco," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "We hope to learn from one other, help introduce graduate students and postdocs to modeling in industry and spread the word about systems modeling and simulation at this meeting."

The event will also feature a poster session (please feel free to reuse posters). Poster abstracts will be accepted from all undergraduate students, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, industry (biotechs and pharma) scientists and staff in any computational biology field, including, quantitative biology, bioinformatics, machine learning/artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, biochemistry, biophysics, biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, and chemical engineering work pertaining to R&D in pharma and biotech.

For more information and to register or submit an abstract, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/qsp-day.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

