Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
23.12.2025 20:31:00
Applied Digital Is Building the Compute Power That AI Needs. Could the Stock Surge Next?
Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the world. AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT quickly became mainstream, with autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots on the way. All of these innovations require AI chips, which is why investors have been loading up on semiconductor stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom.These AI chips work, but there's one big problem. They all require significant power to operate. AI models and innovations require gigawatts to operate, and traditional data centers aren't cutting it. Those buildings aren't optimized for AI workloads, and that's where AI data center providers like Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) come in.Applied Digital has roughly 4 gigawatts worth of data center capacity at the moment, and that could translate into billions of dollars in annual recurring revenue once it's all set up and deals have been established. Applied Digital has already entered three lease agreements with CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), with the total revenue coming to approximately $11 billion over 15 years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
