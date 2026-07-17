Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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17.07.2026 13:45:00
Applied Digital Just Hit a Key AI Infrastructure Milestone. Is the Stock a Buy?
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) just added more operational AI capacity at Polaris Forge 1, giving investors a fresh data point on its repeatable growth model. The opportunity is clear: turn raw power into leased AI infrastructure. But the stock's valuation means execution needs to keep matching expectations.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 8, 2026. The video was published on July 16, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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