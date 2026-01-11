Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
11.01.2026 21:30:00
Applied Digital Shares Surge on Bright Outlook. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) shares soared higher after the company reported another strong quarter of revenue growth and revealed that it was in advanced talks with multiple hyperscalers (owners of large data centers) for 900 megawatts of data center capacity. The stock is up about 250% over the past year, as of this writing. Let's dig into what Applied Digital does, and whether or not it's too late to buy the stock.Applied Digital has been a big artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure winner, but it is actually more of a specialized real estate company than it is a tech company. In fact, it recently announced it was spinning out its cloud computing business and merging it with EKSO Bionics Holding (NASDAQ: EKSO) to form a new company called ChronoScale. This business would sometimes come into conflict with its customers, and the company is also looking to convert into a real estate investment trust (REIT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|
