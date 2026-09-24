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WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817

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24.09.2026 20:02:20

Applied Digital vs. IREN: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the race for artificial intelligence infrastructure intensifies, investors are looking for the next big winner. Should you bet on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) or IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) for your portfolio?

Both companies are evolving from legacy crypto roots into powerhouse providers of high-performance computing and data center services. While they share a similar mission of powering the AI revolution, their contract structures and growth trajectories differ significantly. This comparison breaks down their financials and business models to help you decide which stock fits your strategy.

In its latest annual report, Applied Digital highlighted its design and operation of digital infrastructure for AI and cloud workloads, positioning it among tech stocks focused on North American data centers. The company primarily focuses on its AI Factory campuses, where the flagship Polaris Forge 1 site is fully contracted to CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a single entity drives a huge portion of revenue.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Co Ltd 4 800,00 0,52% Applied Co Ltd
Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs 22,92 -3,94% Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
Iren S.p.A. 2,48 -0,24% Iren S.p.A.

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