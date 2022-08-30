Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 08:40:15

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Leading innovation with graphene dispersions

Edison Investment Research Limited
Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Leading innovation with graphene dispersions

30-Aug-2022 / 07:40 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 30 August 2022

 

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Leading innovation with graphene dispersions

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) specialises in providing graphene in the form of dispersions of nanoplatelets that can be readily incorporated by customers into their products. It is concentrating on the global protective coatings market, where the financial benefits of the performance enhancements achievable from incorporating graphene may be calculated, encouraging adoption. Revenues are still modest because although the number of customers that AGM is currently selling dispersions to is growing, they are all relatively small. This position could change if larger coatings companies decide to deploy AGMs dispersions or if the longer-term projects involving incorporation of graphene into composite materials or into thermal adhesives progress to commercialisation.

 

AGMs pipeline at the end of H122, including revenues attributable to supplying dispersions for 24 products already launched by customers, represented £3.2m in annualised revenues on a probability-weighted basis. Our scenario analysis shows that this revenue level is not sufficient to take AGM to cash break-even, which is reached at annual revenues of around £11m. This is a very small proportion of the total global protective coatings market (US$184bn in 2021).


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1430695  30-Aug-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Applied Graphene Materials PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Applied Graphene Materials PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Graphene Materials PLC 0,17 -2,03% Applied Graphene Materials PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor am Dienstag seine Gewinne wieder und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen