Applied Industrial Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) raised its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.10 to $10.85 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $10.00 to $10.75 per share. The company continues to expect sales growth of 4 to 7 percent, with organic sales growth of 1 to 4 percent.
On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.56 per share on revenue growth of 6.22 percent to $4.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said the updated guidance incorporates ongoing macro uncertainty tied to the evolving trade and tariff backdrop, as well as inflationary headwinds and growth investments. Guidance does not assume contribution from future acquisitions or share buybacks.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.
