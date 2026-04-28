Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie
WKN: 861210 / ISIN: US03820C1053
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28.04.2026 13:01:13
Applied Industrial Boosts FY26 Outlook; Declare Dividend; Authorizes $3 Mln Share Buyback - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) provided its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.85 to $2.96 per share on total sales growth of 4.5 to 6.0 percent, with organic sales growth of 4.0 to 5.5 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.64 to $10.75 per share on total sales growth of 7.2 to 7.7 percent, with organic sales growth of 3.8 to 4.2 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.45 to $10.75 per share on total sales growth of 5.5 to 7.0 percent, with organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4 percent.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.
Further, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 3.0 million shares of the Company's common stock.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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Nachrichten zu Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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12.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|256,60
|1,02%
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