Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie

Applied Industrial Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861210 / ISIN: US03820C1053

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27.10.2026 11:51:07

Applied Industrial Boosts FY27 EPS Outlook; Chairman Peter Wallace Retires - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, to reflect a slightly lower diluted share count assumption following first quarter share repurchases. However, the company maintained its annual sales growth outlook.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.20 per share on total sales growth of 4.0 to 6.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $11.65 to $12.15 per share on total sales growth of 4.0 to 6.5 percent.

The Company also announced that Peter Wallace, Chairman, retired from the Board as of the Company's annual meeting held on October 20, 2026. The Board has selected Joe Raver to succeed Wallace as its next independent Chairman. Raver joined the Board of Directors in 2017.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, payable on November 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, AIT is trading on the NYSE at $326.50, up $1.82 or 0.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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