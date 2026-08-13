Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie
WKN: 861210 / ISIN: US03820C1053
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13.08.2026 12:52:12
Applied Industrial Sees Growth In FY27; Stock Up 4.2% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.65 to $12.15 per share on total sales growth of 4.0 to 6.5 percent.
In addition, the Company is increasing its intermediate financial objectives and now targets sales of $7 billion and EBITDA margins of 14%. The Company expects to achieve these targets over the next five years.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, AIT is trading on the NYSE at $367.00, up $14.68 or 4.17 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks,
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Nachrichten zu Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
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12.08.26
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|305,40
|-0,84%