Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie

Applied Industrial Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861210 / ISIN: US03820C1053

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13.08.2026 12:52:12

Applied Industrial Sees Growth In FY27; Stock Up 4.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.65 to $12.15 per share on total sales growth of 4.0 to 6.5 percent.

In addition, the Company is increasing its intermediate financial objectives and now targets sales of $7 billion and EBITDA margins of 14%. The Company expects to achieve these targets over the next five years.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, AIT is trading on the NYSE at $367.00, up $14.68 or 4.17 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks,

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Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 305,40 -0,84% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

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