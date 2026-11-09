Applied Industrial Technologies: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) reported organic sales growth of 7% and raised its full-year earnings per share guidance. Long-term investors should care because expanding operating margins and momentum in technical automation indicate the business is gaining market share in high-margin services.

Three key takeaways from management's commentary explain how the business is positioned for long-term growth.

Applied Industrial Technologies generates expanding revenue from its Engineered Solutions segment, which designs specialized automation, fluid power, and flow control systems. Segment organic sales grew 14% year over year during the quarter as customers automated facilities to address persistent labor shortages.

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