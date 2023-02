Applied Materials Announces a New Chip Inspection Technology. Time to Buy AMAT Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and its recently announced machine used to improve the manufacturing yield of advanced chips. Jose shares some concerns, as the new machine comes out when companies are reducing investments in wafer fabrication equipment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.Continue reading