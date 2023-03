Applied Materials Announces New Machines to Complement ASML's EUV, and the Market Totally Missed the Point

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a wild 2023 so far for the semiconductor industry. With the U.S. CHIPS Act accepting applications for chip manufacturing expansion funding, chip fab equipment (the machines used in a chip "fab" to craft the wafers that eventually get cut up into chips) could be some of the best tech investments in the coming years. The two top names in this sub-industry, ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), have been off to the races and are sporting respective gains of 11% and 20% year to date.ASML has been lagging as of late, though, especially on the heels of some very important news from Applied Materials (Applied going forward). Applied just announced a brand-new type of chip fab machine called EUV pattern shaping (dubbed the Centura Sculpta) that reduces the complexity of EUV chip manufacturing -- EUV, of course, being the extremely advanced systems that ASML has a monopoly on. Some investors seem worried Applied's new machine poses a threat to ASML.This is far from the truth.