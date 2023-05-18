|
18.05.2023 22:27:36
Applied Materials Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 billion or $2.00 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.63 billion from $6.25 billion last year.
Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q2): $6.63 Bln vs. $6.25 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.75 - 6.55 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Materials Inc.
|118,66
|-2,08%