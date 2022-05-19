19.05.2022 22:33:07

Applied Materials Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.54 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 billion or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $6.25 billion from $5.58 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $6.25 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $1.59 to $1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.85 - 6.65 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Analysen

19.11.21 Applied Materials Kaufen DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Materials Inc. 97,91 -6,22% Applied Materials Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Sinkflug -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen geben zum Wochenschluss ab. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen