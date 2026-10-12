Applied Materials Aktie

Applied Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051

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12.10.2026 16:25:02

Applied Materials vs. SK Hynix: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The AI boom puts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) at the center of the chip race. Choosing between the equipment giant and the memory leader depends on your goals for 2026.

Applied Materials provides the essential tools used to build semiconductors, while SK hynix produces the memory chips that store and move data. Both companies are critical to the global supply chain, yet they operate in different niches. This comparison explores their financial health and market positions to help you determine which stock better fits your strategy.

Applied Materials leads the materials engineering sector by providing the equipment and services required to deposit, shape, and analyze materials with atomic precision for chipmaking. It recently expanded its collaboration with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to advance AI technologies and maintains a strategic partnership with TSMC to meet growing foundry demand. Two specific partners account for approximately 19% and 15% of revenue, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Applied Materials Inc. 444,05 -1,64% Applied Materials Inc.

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