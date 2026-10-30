Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
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30.10.2026 07:51:59
Applied Materials vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Comparing Revenue Growth Trends Between These Artificial Intelligence Companies
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) primarily generates its revenue by designing, developing, and manufacturing the complex wafer fabrication equipment and materials engineering tools used by its diverse base of global customers to produce integrated circuits.
This year, it officially unveiled a large research and development center in California designed specifically for collaborative engineering, and it additionally appointed a new executive to serve on its board of directors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) primarily earns its revenue by operating as a global dedicated foundry, meaning it manufactures, packages, and meticulously tests complex integrated circuits on behalf of various third-party technology clients around the world.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|4 680,00
|1,52%
|Applied Materials Inc.
|348,75
|-5,83%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
|79 150,00
|-2,19%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
|363,50
|-3,71%
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