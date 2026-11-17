Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003
|
17.11.2026 15:03:02
Applied Materials vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors are eyeing the semiconductor boom as artificial intelligence demands faster, more efficient hardware. Choosing between Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires weighing equipment leadership against foundry dominance.
Applied Materials provides the specialized equipment and software needed to fabricate advanced semiconductors and displays. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates as a pure-play foundry, manufacturing chips for nearly every major tech giant globally. While both sit at the heart of the tech supply chain, they offer different entry points into the silicon market.
Applied Materials sells the systems, services, and software that enable global manufacturers to build advanced chips and displays. Its materials engineering solutions are essential for creating the complex structures found in modern semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centers. Two major customers account for roughly 19% and 15% of its net revenue, respectively, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|4 160,00
|-2,92%
|Applied Materials Inc.
|320,95
|0,99%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
|337,50
|-0,59%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen als wichtiger Termin: ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
An der heimischen sowie an der deutschen Börsen wurden am Dienstag kräftige Verluste eingefahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.