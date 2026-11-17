Investors are eyeing the semiconductor boom as artificial intelligence demands faster, more efficient hardware. Choosing between Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires weighing equipment leadership against foundry dominance.

Applied Materials provides the specialized equipment and software needed to fabricate advanced semiconductors and displays. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates as a pure-play foundry, manufacturing chips for nearly every major tech giant globally. While both sit at the heart of the tech supply chain, they offer different entry points into the silicon market.

Applied Materials sells the systems, services, and software that enable global manufacturers to build advanced chips and displays. Its materials engineering solutions are essential for creating the complex structures found in modern semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centers. Two major customers account for roughly 19% and 15% of its net revenue, respectively, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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