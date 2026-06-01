Applied Nutrition Announces Upgrade To FY26 Guidance; Acquires Majority Of Assets Of Nutrablend

(RTTNews) - Applied Nutrition (APN.L) said its trading in the current fiscal year to date remains strong. Excluding any contribution from the acquisition of Nutrablend, the Board now expects the Group's fiscal 2026 revenue to be ahead of current consensus market expectations at approximately 148 million pounds, with the EBITDA margin expected to be in line with current consensus market expectations. The Group will provide a further update on performance when it announces fiscal 2026 trading update in August.

The Group has acquired the trade and majority of assets of Nutrablend Group, a US-based sports nutrition manufacturer, for a total cash consideration of approximately 12 million pounds. Following the acquisition, the US operation will have the same vertically integrated model as the UK business.

Separately, Applied Nutrition has entered into a new licensing agreement with Mondelez for the development and manufacture of AN Supps & SOUR PATCH KIDS and AN Supps & SWEDISH FISH branded sports nutrition products for the US & Canadian markets. Applied Nutrition will leverage its formulation expertise, product development capability and new US manufacturing infrastructure to bring a collaborative range of products to market.

Applied Nutrition is currently trading at 262.50 pence.