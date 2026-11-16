Applied Nutrition FY26 Profit Up, Backs FY27 View In Line With Market, Warns On Margin, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Applied Nutrition Plc (APN.L), a British sports nutrition, health and wellness firm, on Monday reported a significantly higher profit for its fiscal year 2026 on higher revenue.

Regarding the current trading, the company noted that very strong momentum has continued into its first quarter of fiscal 2027. Further, the firm maintained current market expectations for fiscal 2027, expecting growth in adjusted EBITDA and revenues, but warned on weak EBITDA margin.

For the new year, the company continues to expect its total adjusted EBITDA to grow 13 percent year-on-year to approximately GBP 49 million and revenue to increase to approximately GBP 205 million.

Meanwhile, Applied Nutrition foresees a marginal decline in EBITDA margin from its year-ago achievement, expected to be attributed by increased revenue from low-margin white label sales from the US, besides higher whey protein costs.

The firm further said it does not anticipate declaring a further dividend before fiscal 2028, aiming to retain cash for investment in capacity, efficiency and potential M&A opportunities.

In the full year 2026, the company's profit before tax was GBP41.0 million, 44 percent higher than GBP28.5 million a year ago.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was GBP30.6 million, 12.2 pence per share, compared to GBP21.1 million, or 8.4 pence per share, last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was GBP42 million, compared to GBP30.2 million in the previous year.

The company's adjusted earnings for the fiscal 2026 were GBP31.3 million, or 12.5 pence per share, compared to GBP22.6 million, or 9.1 pence per share, in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year rose 40.1 percent to GBP43.3 million from GBP30.9 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the full year period jumped 50.9 percent to GBP161.6 million from GBP107.1 million in the previous year, driven by product launches, continued partnerships, and increased market penetration.

APN.L shares were down 3.48 percent on the LSE, trading at 304.51 pence.

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