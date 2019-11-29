Applied Radiology Launches New Artificial Intelligence Digital Community

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson Publishing, Ltd., publishers of Applied Radiology, announce the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital Community. This AI Digital Community is made possible by support from Guerbet, LLC, a leading manufacturer of contrast media, injectors, and digital solutions. Guerbet recently entered the AI market through a partnership with IBM Watson Health.

"Guerbet is excited to support Applied Radiology in this endeavor, as the AI Digital Community aims to reach a wide audience of imaging professionals with important information about AI and its development and implementation in clinical practice," says Eric Smith, Marketing Manager, Medical Devices and Software for Guerbet. Kieran Anderson, Anderson Publishing Vice President and Group Publisher, added, "The AI Digital Community is designed to elevate the conversation around the growing use of AI in medical imaging for our digital audience."

In conjunction with the AI Digital Community, an AI Advisory Board has been developed and will be led by Orest Boyko, MD, PhD, of the USC Bridge at the Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience at the University of Southern California. The AI Advisory Board will play a vital role in developing content for the AI Digital Community.

"Dr. Boyko's expansive experience, interest in, and insight into how AI tools are being developed and implemented into radiology workflows and beyond will be a great resource. His direct involvement in several AI projects at USC, including AI vendor collaboration, adds great value to the AI Advisory Board and supports our efforts to develop an informative AI Digital Community," said Kieran Anderson.

Dr. Boyko stated, "The goal of the AI Advisory Board is to independently support the AI Digital Community, which is designed to provide objective commentary and insight into the expanding role of AI product development, applications, and implementation. I value this opportunity to Chair the AI Advisory Board."

In addition to Dr. Boyko, the AI Advisory Board consists of leading medical imaging experts, including Dianna Bardo, MD, Phoenix Children's Hospital; Matthew Barish, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital; Aashim Bhatia, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Christopher Filippi, MD, Northwell Health; Ari Goldberg, MD, Loyola University Medical Center; and Sonia Gupta, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

As part of the AI Digital Community, Applied Radiology will create and deliver "AI Insights," an opt-in e-newsletter that will highlight important AI topics developed with input from the AI Advisory Board. The e-newsletter will be distributed monthly and is intended to stimulate discussion and dialogue within the digital community.

Applied Radiology will also expand its column, "Eye on AI," to appear in all six (6) bi-monthly issues of the journal, beginning in 2020. This column will feature short articles, editorials, and interviews with industry and healthcare experts, to complement the AI Digital Community with additional insights into the growing role of AI in medical imaging.

About Applied Radiology

Applied Radiology is a leading clinical-review journal published by Anderson Publishing, Ltd., a medical publishing and communications company based in Scotch Plains, NJ. Published since 1971, Applied Radiology reaches a global audience of more than 50,000 radiology professionals through its print and digital properties.

Media Relations

Judy Murray, Director of Strategic Communications

Anderson Publishing, Ltd.

(336) 255-4108

judy@appliedradiology.com

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 8% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed among its centers in France, Israel, and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €790 million in revenue in 2018. For more information about Guerbet, please visit http://www.guerbet.com.

Media Relations

Guerbet Global

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

guerbet@alizerp.com

SOURCE Applied Radiology