Applied Therapeutics: AT-007 Trial Shows Positive Data Trend; Yet To Reach Statistical Significance

(RTTNews) - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Thursday positive data trend in AT-007 ACTION-Galactosemia kids Phase 3 trial pediatric trial.

Meanwhile, the review of the data at 12 months of treatment by the DMC indicated that the study primary endpoint has not yet reached statistical significance.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Applied Therapeutics shares were losing around 9.5 percent to trade at $0.86.

The study is designed to evaluate the impact of AT-007 vs. placebo on clinical outcomes in children with Classic Galactosemia, with a review of safety and efficacy every 6 months by a firewalled Data Monitoring Committee or DMC until the study reaches statistical significance.

The company said the Phase 3 trial has demonstrated a trend in clinical benefit favoring AT-007 (gavorostat) vs. placebo.

According to the company, the clinical benefit at this early time point was most pronounced in patients with significant deficits in clinical performance at baseline. Safety data demonstrated that AT-007 continues to be safe and well tolerated.

The trial will continue in blinded format to the next review at 18 months of treatment.

Applied Therapeutics said it plans to meet with the EMA to discuss potential submission of the current data package for conditional approval in the EU.

Riccardo Perfetti, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics, said, "Galactosemia is a debilitating disease that greatly impacts patients and families, and there are currently no approved treatments available. The data to date in the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study provides hope for patients and families living with this disease."